THPS School secret tape location: Where to find the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater School secret tape

It's in one of the first levels you unlock, but the THPS School secret tape proves that even from the start there are some tricky challenges that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater will throw your way. From the Goal Camera you can see this collectible is high up in the air somewhere, but without any nearby features it's hard to pinpoint where it's at, and even if you manage to look up and spot the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater School secret tape location it still isn't obvious how to get there. That's why we're here to help as we've already picked up this elusive cassette, so follow our lead and you'll reach the THPS School secret tape location without running into any issues.

Where is the THPS School secret tape location

(Image credit: Activision)

To make your way towards the THPS School secret tape location, you first need to get up on the roof of the gymnasium, which is the building just to your right as you start the level. Handily, there is a large access ramp at either end of the gym leading to the roof, so skate up either of those.

(Image credit: Activision)

Once you're up there, the next step to reaching the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater School secret tape location is to find this rail, which runs from an upper platform to the top of the lip at the edge of the building and beyond. Don't confuse this with the flat rail nearby that runs through a gap in the edge wall, as that won't get you where you need to go.

(Image credit: Activision)

The final part of reaching the THPS School secret tape location is to grind that upper rail over the lip of the building, and down to the green metal canopy covering the main walkway below. Once you're on the canopy, simply skate down the middle of it to the end then jump off to collect the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater School secret tape hovering in the air beyond it. Job done, and another challenge ticked off your list.