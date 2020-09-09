How to open the THPS School 2 gym area: Get into the secret Tony Hawk's Pro Skater School 2 gym

If you're trying to work out how to open the THPS School 2 gym area, you've probably heard that there's an additional section of this level available in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater but have found the entrance resolutely locked to prevent you from entering. Now, there is a special procedure required to open these doors, but it's certainly not obvious what you have to do to get inside the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater School 2 gym. You'll need to be in the right place at the right time, and then perform a specific trick on cue, but handily we've got all the details you need to know so you can open the THPS School 2 gym.

How to open the THPS School 2 gym

(Image credit: Activision)

To get the doors open to the THPS School 2 gym, you need to turn right at the start of the level and go down the passageway. When you reach the end of it, go left and follow the path all the way along until you go through another short passage with green and purple lockers. At around 1:42 on the timer you'll hear a bell ringing and see a golf cart driving up the ramp ahead, at which point you need to jump and grind down the roll call rail in the middle of that ramp.

(Image credit: Activision)

If you timed it correctly, you'll see the doors of the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater School 2 gym are now open, so you can skate straight into the Matt Helsom Memorial Gymnasium. To the left is a swimming pool which gives you a large bowl to use, and on the right is a basketball court which features a Vicarious Visions logo collectible over one of the hoops. The good news is that after you've opened the THPS School 2 gym once, it will remain unlocked for future runs of this level, even if you exit and go back to it later. Result!