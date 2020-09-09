THPS Crossplay: Does Tony Hawk's Pro Skater have cross platform play?

If you're looking for more information about THPS crossplay then you've no doubt decided to take your skater online, and are wondering if you can meet up with other players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. There's a wide variety of multiplayer game modes available when you head online, so having Tony Hawk's Pro Skater crossplay would open up a much larger pool of skaters to compete with, as well as allowing you to invite friends on other platforms to join you for a session. We've looked into this subject to find out what the current situation is, so here's everything you need to know about multiplayer and THPS crossplay.

What THPS multiplayer modes are available?

From the top Hub menu you can select the option for THPS multiplayer, which gives you a choice between local multiplayer or quick playlist. In local multiplayer you can enter various modes in split screen with a couch co-op partner, including Graffiti, Horse, and Tag. Quick playlist is your gateway to the online world, where you can enter Jams for for casual competition or Competitive to go head to head with advanced players in tougher game modes. Pick your preferred option then hit Launch to be matched up with other online skaters.

Is there THPS crossplay?

Unfortunately as things stand there is no THPS crossplay, so you'll only be matched up with other players on the same PS4, Xbox One, or PC platform that you are using. However it's not completely off limits for the future, and Activision have demonstrated with Call of Duty Warzone that they're not averse to it, so perhaps Tony Hawk's Pro Skater crossplay will be considered later on. In an interview with Gamespot back in May 2020 Jen Oneal, the head of Vicarious Visions, responded with "When the time comes we will say more" to the question of THPS crossplay, so although we don't have it right now it could be on the cards further down the line. We're keeping a look out for announcements, and will update this guide if anything gets revealed.