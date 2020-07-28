Thor: Love and Thunder will begin filming at the start of 2021, says Natalie Portman

Thor: Love and Thunder is reportedly set to begin filming in just a matter of months, according to co-star Natalie Portman.

Talking with Serena Williams on Instagram live, Portman says just before the 29-minute mark that "we're shooting in Australia at the beginning of next year." It sounds surreal given the state of things with the coronavirus pandemic, but it sounds like that's the plan at the moment.

ICYMI, Portman is returning to the MCU's Thor series for the first time since 2013's Thor: The Dark World. And unlike her brief appearance in Avengers: Endgame, Portman's portrayal of Jane Foster is central to the story of Thor: Love and Thunder, as she'll be lifting the hammer herself and becoming Mighty Thor, aka the Goddess of Thunder. For more on that, here's what the comics can tell us about Thor: Love and Thunder and Portman's Mighty Thor.

As the title suggests, Thor: Love and Thunder could put as much emphasis on the romance between Thor and Jane Foster as it does the God and Goddess of Thunder themselves. As we reported last week, director Taika Waititi said in an interview with the BBC that Thor: Love and Thunder is "so insane" and also "very romantic," adding that he'd like to one day produce a romantic movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to bring Marvel Phase 4 to a close on February 11, 2022. But with movie release dates in a perpetual state of disarray, there's always a chance that date gets pushed back.

