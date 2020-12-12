Thor: Love and Thunder brings back Jaimie Alexander as Sif

Jaimie Alexander is reprising her fan-favorite role as Sif for Thor 4: Love and Thunder, Deadline reports.

Alexander last appeared as Sif in 2013's Thor: The Dark World, where she kicks all sorts of butt alongside Chris Hemsworth's Thor, all the while quietly adoring him in romantic competition with Natalie Portman's Jane Foster. Sif was absent from 2017's Thor: Ragnarok due to a scheduling conflict, but she's reportedly returning for Thor 4 and potentially even the Disney Plus series Loki.

Though Sif's relationship with Thor wasn't a prominent storyline in Thor: The Dark World, it's possible Thor 4 will explore the relationship further. Not only does the title include the word "love," but director Taika Waititi previously called the movie "very romantic."

"I'm into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I just want to make something that I've never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that," he continued.

ICYMI, Thor 4 is reportedly bringing back more than one familiar face from the MCU, as Chris Pratt is also said to be returning as Star-Lord. Furthermore, there's evidence to suggest Thor 4 could revive Idris Elba's Heimdall, perhaps in an afterlife or flashback sequence, or maybe just through good ol' fashioned resurrection.

With Waititi returning to helm the production, Thor 4 is set to begin filming in Australia in January. And as we reported recently, sources with inside information described Love and Thunder as having "an Avengers 5 feel," hinting about the possible reunion of multiple players from the MCU.

Avengers assemble for Thor 4.

