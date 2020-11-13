Thor: Love and Thunder will bring back Chris Pratt as Star-Lord

It's looking like Star-Lord will be making his way into the next Thor film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Thor: Love and Thunder is set to shoot in Australia this January, and Chris Pratt will be joining the film's cast to reprise his MCU role as the morally dubious, music-loving superhero known as Peter Quill.

Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth in the role of the titular Norse god, with Natalie Portman reprising her role as Jane Foster, and Tessa Thompson returning to once again play Valkyrie. Star-Lord and Thor had an interesting dynamic in Avengers: Endgame, where Quill found himself competing for the attention of his crew (and his love interest) with the notoriously handsome and endearing god of thunder as he made his way to their ship.

The previous entry in the Thor series, Thor: Ragnarok, was a big hit with fans with superstar director Taika Waititi at the helm. Waititi is returning to direct and will be writing the screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, with Kevin Feige acting as the producer. The director will also be featured in the cast for Love and Thunder, once again lending his voice to the alien Korg.

It remains to be seen what Star-Lord will be getting up to in the new Thor flick, but with Waititi behind the screenplay, it can only be imagined what kind of witticisms are going to get served up. Fans can look forward to checking out Love and Thunder when it debuts in theaters on February 11, 2022.

