This iPhone XR deal gets you a free PS4 Pro and 24 months of Amazon Prime Video, NOW TV, or Sky Sports

Getting your hands on the latest mobile can be expensive, so this cracking iPhone XR deal is one you'll probably want to take notice of. If you hop over to Mobile Phones Direct , you'll find a 24-month Vodafone contract offer for the iPhone XR with a free 1TB PS4 Pro, £240 cashback, unlimited data, texts, and minutes, and a 24-month membership to one of four services (Amazon Prime Video, NOW TV, Sky Sports, or Spotify) for £73 per month. After you take cashback into account, you're essentially paying £63 a month. And if you're wondering? That cashback is claimable in months 6, 9, 12, 15, and 18 of the contract. Not too shabby for what is arguably one of the best gaming phones . It's also one of the best iPhone deals we've seen.

While it may seem expensive at face value, you actually end up saving lots of cash in the long run. Upfront iPhone XR deals normally cost £620 or more, PS4 Pro deals hover around £345, and a two-year Amazon Prime sub would set you back £158. Throw in Vodafone's unlimited plan (which costs £30-ish a month or £768 over two years) and you're staring down the barrel of a very expensive bill. By contrast, this offer knocks roughly £120 off the overall cost. That means you've either got a new phone and 4K-ready PS4 Pro for yourself… or a new phone and a cracking Christmas present for someone else. Awesome.

You can even swap out the PS4 Pro for an Apple iPad 9.7" if you'd prefer. That costs £69 a month and gives you one of the best gaming tablets for free, the same 24-month subscription to a service of your choice (Amazon Prime Video, NOW TV, Sky Sports, and Spotify), unlimited data, minutes, and texts, and £180 cashback.

No matter what you go for, the iPhone XR is definitely worth considering if you're in the market for a new mobile. It's got a massive Liquid Retina LCD screen (a 6.1" display), "industry leading colour accuracy", a 12mp rear camera with 4K video at 60 frames per second, Depth Control, Face ID, and a chipset that offers up to 50% faster graphics performance than previous Apple tech. It's a bit of a monster, in other words.

Even if it's not for you, we'd recommend taking a look at the Mobile Phones Direct gift scheme anyway. They're throwing a lot of cool stuff in with various phone contracts, including the Xbox One X, Apple Watches, TVs, and more.