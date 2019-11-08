These cheap Nintendo Switch console deals get you games like Luigi's Mansion 3 for half-price

Sale season is slowly but surely coming closer, but you don't have to wait until Black Friday for cheap Nintendo Switch console deals: Amazon have slashed the price on many combinations so you essentially get the game for half-price and those gmaes on offer include Luigi's Mansion 3 , Mario Kart 8 Deluxe , and the Ring Fit Adventure with an 'Exercise Pack' . These may not be the best Nintendo Switch bundles we've ever seen, but you know what? Nintendo products are somewhat notorious for holding their value, so by that logic, this is a bargain. We may get better offers when the Nintendo Switch Black Friday sales kick in, but that's not a guarantee.

Although they don't offer a massive reduction, these cheap Nintendo Switch console deals are still well worth considering thanks to the limited number of discounts out there. What's more, getting money off brand-new games like Luigi's Mansion 3 (which we reviewed - and loved - here ) or the spiritual successor to Wii Fit, Ring Fit Adventure , isn't something that happens all that often.

Cheap Nintendo Switch console deals

Confused about what the difference is between the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite? Essentially, the Lite is a cheaper, smaller version of the console that comes packaged in very hardy casing but can't be played on TV (if you still like the sound of it, though, visit our guide to find out about the Nintendo Switch Lite price ). Meanwhile, the normal Switch can play games on TV as well as being used as a portable console. It's more expensive, but it's also more flexible.

