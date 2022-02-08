The Wolf Among Us 2 reveal event set for Wednesday

The Wolf Among Us 2 is getting its first trailer and a behind-the-scenes look on Wednesday, February 9.

Telltale Games announced the reveal event today, assuring that it has "lots to share" about the long-awaited The Wolf Among Us sequel. The approximately 30-minute stream will be hosted by The Game Awards' Geoff Keighley, which just goes to show how much hype there is around The Wolf Among Us 2. "We've been keeping quiet about The Wolf Among Us 2, but Wednesday, February 9th, Bigby is back and we've got lots to share," reads a press release from Telltale. The studio also confirmed that the entirety of the trailer we're about see was captured in-game.

If you want to catch the reveal event as it's being streamed live, you'll want to tune in at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT. You'll be able to catch the stream over on Telltale's official YouTube channel.

The Wolf Among Us 2 has come a long way since 2018, when from the outside it seemed likely to be scrapped entirely after Telltale abruptly announced its closure. Thankfully the studio was picked up by LCG Entertainment and The Wolf Among Us 2 was revived. In December, Game Informer ran an interview revealing that it had entered full production, and a few story and setting details also came to light. There's still no release date, but a Keighley-hosted reveal event is a good sign that Telltale is moving full speed ahead.

