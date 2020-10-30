The Suicide Squad spin-off series Peacemaker adds another member of the main squad to its cast

Steve Agee is joining the cast of HBO Max’s The Suicide Squad spinoff series, Peacemaker . Agee will play John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, in the upcoming James Gunn-director movie and has a second role as King Shark, a metahuman with shark-like characteristics and abilities.

Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character of the same name, played by John Cena. He’s someone who believes in peace at any cost, even if he has to kill people to get it. Gunn is writing the eight-episode series and will direct, while Cena is co-executive producer. It’s due to start shooting early next year before Gunn starts working on the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy 3 .

This isn’t the first time Agee and Gunn have worked together – the comedian starred in Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and his 2010 superhero comedy Super , as well as the 2019 horror Brightburn, which Gunn produced.

Agee is perhaps best known for his TV roles in shows including The Sarah Silverman Program, and for his voice acting in animated series like Adventure Time and Bob’s Burgers.