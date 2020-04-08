James Gunn teases Guardians of the Galaxy 3: "Rocket is a big part of what's happening in the future"

With much of the Earth's population currently on lockdown, we've seen an uptick in the number of virtual watch-alongs taking place. First, there was Zack Snyder watching and discussing Batman v Superman. Now, we've had James Gunn watching and tweeting along with Guardians of the Galaxy.

Gunn's tweets were particularly great, offering an insight into one of our favourite Marvel movies to date. However, the real revelation was not about the first Guardians of the Galaxy – or where that mystery final Easter Egg may be – but instead about the upcoming third movie in the series.

Asked whether Rocket's origins will be part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn tweeted back: "I’ll just say Rocket is a big part of what’s happening in the future – and a lot of this stuff (like the scars we’re about to see on his back) sets up what I’ve been planning for Rocket all along."

So, what exactly are Rocket Racoon's origins? In the comics, the character comes from the planet Halfworld – a colony for the mentally ill who are given genetically modified pets to look after them. Rocket was the sheriff of Halfworld and defended the planet from various threats.

After "curing" the people of Halfworld, Rocket and the other enhanced animals were free to travel the galaxy, with Rocket joining the Guardians. Later, it was revealed he was a laboratory subject of the supervillain, The Stranger.

Chances are, Gunn's origins story for Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) will not follow the comic's lead for the most part – the same way the two Guardians movies only loosely adapt the source material.

Rumblings online have claimed that Rocket's story will be tied to a character called the High Evolutionary, who has integral ties to Adam Warlock. Considering how Warlock was teased during Guardians of the Galaxy 2's post-credits scene, introducing the High Evolutionary – a former Oxford university student expelled for doing untoward things with genetic manipulation and later becomes a universe-threatening villain – would tie Rocket and Warlock's stories nicely together.

