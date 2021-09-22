The Mandalorian season 3, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor will reportedly release on Disney Plus in 2022

The Mandalorian season 3, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor are all reportedly releasing on Disney Plus in 2022.

The news comes courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, tucked into a report about Lucasfilm appointing new PR Head Chris Coxall. In an overview of the studio's upcoming projects, the publication notes that "Lucasfilm's 2022 slate includes the Disney Plus Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor and The Mandalorian."

This isn't a huge surprise, as 2021 will see the debut of The Book of Boba Fett, which was first announced in The Mandalorian season 2 finale last year. Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor has confirmed that the series has wrapped filming, while The Mandalorian season 3 has not entered production. There's currently a sizzle reel for Rogue One spinoff Andor teasing what to expect from the upcoming series.

Plot details for all three new series are being kept under wraps, but we do know Obi-Wan Kenobi will see the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader – who'll be having the "rematch of the century" with his former Jedi Master.

The Mandalorian season 3, meanwhile, has a lot of questions to answer. There's the problem of the Darksaber, which ended up in Din Djarin's hands rather than Bo-Katan's, as well as what the future has in store for Baby Yoda, who is in Jedi training with Luke Skywalker.

Moff Gideon is apparently still a key player, too, with Giancarlo Esposito recently teasing that his quest to capture Grogu is far from over: "I am going to get this child, and it's for a very different reason than many people think," he revealed. "This child has magic powers, 50 years old, and can see the future, and we want everyone to know, eventually on this show, that this child could save our universe."

We'll likely find out more about the direction of the galaxy far, far away when The Book of Boba Fett arrives to Disney Plus this December. Until then, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.