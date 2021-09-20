Ewan McGregor says making Obi-Wan Kenobi series was "different" to filming Star Wars prequels

Ewan McGregor has teased the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus , revealing that filming on the Star Wars show has now finished.

Set 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith , the series sees McGregor reprise his role as the titular Jedi Master for the first time since the 2005 movie. He also compared the experience of making the series to the prequel trilogy of movies, saying it was "different."

"We finished shooting our series, and it was really, really good fun," McGregor told Deadline . "I really enjoyed working with [director/executive producer] Deborah Chow, and I think it will not disappoint,” he said backstage. “The new technology that we employed doing it is cool, and it was a different experience than making the original three films that I did."

Obi-Wan Kenobi will see the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, and the show also stars Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, and Benny Safdie.

The series is expected to hit the small screen at some point in 2022, although it doesn't have a more specific release date yet. It was written by Army of the Dead screenwriter Joby Harold. Director and executive producer Chow has also worked on shows like Mr. Robot, Jessica Jones, and The Mandalorian , while McGregor is also on board as an executive producer.