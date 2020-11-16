The Mandalorian season 2 has a secret cameo from Star Wars Battlefront 2 actor

The Mandalorian season 2 is jam-packed with cameos. Clone Wars creator Dave Filoni showed up recently and a certain Bo-Katan has even made a belated live-action debut. Heck, half of the Deadwood cast – including Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth – have appeared. But Chapter 11 has an impossibly secret cameo featuring the main actor in the rebooted Star Wars Battlefront series – and it involves a Mon Calamari’s nostrils, of all things.

Janina Gavankar, who has previous in a galaxy far, far away as Iden Versio in Star Wars Battlefront 2, had a small but significant role in handling a practical puppet during the scenes on Trask in The Mandalorian season 2, episode 3.

“There is a Mon Calamari who puts their hands on their hips. That’s [special effects artist] Frank Ippolito who’s inside that rig. He made that headpiece and it takes two puppeteers to animate it,” Gavankar explained to IGN. “And they needed a second puppeteer to just handle the nostrils of this character. And [Ippolito] called me and he said, ‘Do you want to come puppeteer the nostrils of this Mon Calamari?’”

(Image credit: Disney)

So the surly alien, who worked on Mando’s Razor Crest once it was shipped out of the harbour by an AT-AT crane, has its nostrils operated by Iden Versio herself. Of course.

Brilliantly, there’s another minor – but seemingly coincidental – tie-in to Star Wars Battlefront in that episode. It’s revealed that Ahsoka Tano is on the planet Corvus – which is also the name of Versio’s ship in the Battlefront series. It’s like poetry. It rhymes.

For a larger look at the cameos and references in Chapter 11, check out our list of The Mandalorian season 2, episode 3 Easter eggs.