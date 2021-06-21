The Flash movie Supergirl logo teases a Snyderverse connection

The Flash director Andy Muschietti continues to drip-feed glimpses of the movie's roster of superheroes. One of the latest reveals offers our very first look at Supergirl's costume in the movie.

Like previous reveals, the image highlights the logo emblazoned across the hero's chest. The front of Supergirl's costume showcases the Kryptonian's signature "S" symbol, which is an emblem for hope and not merely a big giant S for Supergirl.

At first glance the logo appears standard; a typical Supergirl or Superman aesthetic. But take a closer look. The central twist of hieroglyphs is lifted from Henry Cavill's DCEU Superman costume. Created back in 2013 for Man of Steel, linguistic anthropologist Christine Shreyer drafted a Kryptonian style for the movie, working with graphic designer Kirsten Fanson to bring the alien language to life in an exciting visual form.

The idea of Supergirl donning the same costume as Cavill's Superman hints at a strong SnyderVerse connection. It makes sense considering the metatextual nature of the film.

From what we know so far, The Flash movie plans to introduce DC movie fans to the multiverse for the first time by adapting the Flashpoint comic storyline. With numerous timelines, the option to draft in recognizable faces from past DC movies opens up. The film will unite several iterations of Batman onscreen including Michael Keaton's aged Dark Knight alongside Ben Affleck's more recent take on the Caped Crusader.

Isn't it conceivable that Supergirl, as played in The Flash by Sasha Calle , is from another universe, perhaps the SnyderVerse? Despite the popularity of Zack Snyder's Justice League , DC and Warner Bros. future plans for the movie universe aren't treating it as canon. The Flash's plot and story won't serve as a continuation, but that's not to say it won't have connections to arguably the most popular DC feature made to date.