The Flash director teases Michael Keaton's Batman in new set photo

The Flash director Andy Muschietti has delivered a blast from the past – a blood-filled glimpse of what could be Michael Keaton's iconic Batsuit.

Muschietti revealed the image on Instagram. In it, we get a close-up look of the yellow Bat symbol, which is almost identical to the one found on the Batsuit in Tim Burton's 1989 classic. There's more than a hint of blood splatter, too, which will invariably draw comparisons to Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' seminal graphic novel Watchmen and the bloodied button of The Comedian as he falls to his death.

In case you've been living under a Bat-rock recently, you will know that Michael Keaton is reprising his role as an older Caped Crusader. He'll be joined in the movie by another Batman in Ben Affleck. No confirmation yet on the plot details behind the multiple Batmen but, as it's likely to follow the Flashpoint comic series, expect alternate timelines and multiverse shenanigans aplenty.

The Flash has seen its cast swell and shrink in equal measure in recent months. Fresh off of her appearance in Zack Snyder's Justice League, Kiersey Clemons is back as Iris West. A Supergirl has also been cast in the shape of Sasha Calle.

One person who reportedly won't be joining the pair (and The Flash actor Ezra Miller) is Cyborg actor Ray Fisher. Sources close to The Wrap say Fisher "has been written out of the screenplay and will not be recast."

Still, this is set to be a mindblowing superhero extravaganza unlike any other, with both a nod to the past and the potential to shape an exciting future for the DCEU. With Aquaman and Shazam both getting sequels – and the latter getting its first mini-teaser – there is every reason to be excited for DC's upcoming slate. Throw in Black Adam and The Suicide Squad and you've got a roster to rival any out there.

The Flash is set to speed into cinemas on November 4, 2022.

For more of an in-depth look at the comic that The Flash could be based on, check out our guide to Flashpoint.