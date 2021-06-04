Shazam 2 director reveals first look at the DC sequel

By

Set photos of Zachary Levi in costume have also hit the internet

Shazam 2 Easter egg
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The first official look at Shazam 2 has arrived.

Director David F. Sandberg posted a video to Twitter of Zachary Levi in costume, and though the clip is very dark – as Levi pokes fun at – it's still possible to see the distinctive red of the suit, as well as that gold lightning bolt. Check out the clip below.

See more

Set pictures showing Levi in full costume also leaked online, courtesy of Just Jared. They give a much better look at the suit, which, though similar to its predecessor seen in Shazam, still has some changes. It's more textured, and the shape of the lightning bolt has changed. See some of the images below.

See more
See more
See more

Shazam 2 isn't due to arrive until 2023, but it's shaping up to have a huge cast. Helen Mirren will play Hespera, with Lucy Liu playing her sister Kalypso – both are villains. Neither character seems to have a basis in DC Comics, but they're daughters of the Titan Atlas from Greek mythology. Interestingly, Atlas is one of the sources of Billy Batson's powers – Shazam is an acronym which spells out all the mythological figures he derives his abilities from: Solomon's wisdom, Hercules' strength, Atlas' stamina, Zeus' power, Achilles' courage, and Mercury's speed.

Not much is known about the plot of Shazam 2, though the official title is Shazam! Fury of the Gods – which gives a bit of a hint at what Billy might be going up against in the sequel. Along with Levi, Asher Angel will be returning as the younger version of Billy, while Jack Dylan Grazer will return as his buddy Freddy Freeman. West Side Story star Rachel Zegler has been cast in an unknown role.

It's also not clear yet if Shazam 2 will crossover with the upcoming Black Adam, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, and Aldis Hodge. In the pages of DC Comics, Black Adam is a regular foe of Billy's. So far, we've had a few glimpses at the movie – including another mysterious costume tease

Shazam 2 arrives June 2, 2023, while Black Adam lands earlier on July 29, 2022. Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU.  

Molly Edwards

I'm an experienced online writer with articles published on film, TV, and pop culture. I am currently working at GamesRadar+ as a freelance Entertainment Reporter. I previously worked on the Disney team and freelanced on CBeebies magazine with Immediate Media. 