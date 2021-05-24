Dwayne Johnson shares two pictures from the set of Black Adam

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has shared two new pictures from the set of Black Adam.

One picture shows a sound stage, captioned in part: "BLACK ADAM update. Wanted to show you guys this cool shot of our enormous sound stages and massive production efforts and scale. Zoom in and take a look We're hitting our midway point stride and our A-Team production crew continue to showcase why they're the best in our industry." Johnson ended the post with: "The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change."

While not much can be gleaned from the picture, it certainly looks as if an action scene of some kind has taken place, with rubble strewn across the set.

The next picture is even more mysterious. It shows Johnson himself, though a cloak is obscuring his costume. The caption talks Black Adam's history, reading in part: "If you know the comic book mythology, then you know where his pain comes from. His rage. His wife and children killed. His people brutally enslaved. He is not a superhero, but rather a champion. Champion of the poor and beaten down. Champion of the people. And he is the most unstoppable force in the DC UNIVERSE."

Johnson adds: "Black Adam's mythology, ethics and actions no doubt will create a new paradigm in the world of superheroes, villains & antiheroes. The power will shift. The line will blur. From a slave to a God."

Not much else is known about Black Adam just yet. The plot is still being kept under wraps, but it is clear that the Justice Society of America will be making their big screen debut in the movie – with Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. Sarah Shahi will also play Adrianna Tomaz, AKA Isis.

Though Black Adam is a regular foe of Billy Batson's in the pages of DC Comics, it's currently unknown if the movie will crossover with the Shazam franchise in the future. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set for a 2023 release, while Black Adam hits theaters July 29, 2022. Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order.