The Book of Boba Fett fans react to *that* major Star Wars return

The Book of Boba Fett was clearly laying the groundwork for a significant returning face in a galaxy far, far away. Now, it’s come to pass – and fans have taken to social media to celebrate the comeback of a major Star Wars character.

Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 5 follow.

"Mando is back. Ladies and gentlemen, today is a good day," one Star Wars fan remarked to the surprise immediate return of Din Djarin in The Book of Boba Fett’s latest episode.

"Din is back, one of my all-time favorite characters, so cool to see him again," said one audience member, fresh off of watching the latest episode.

The praise kept on coming on Twitter: "That was more a Mando episode than a Boba Fett but I’m not complaining one bit. Next week will be amazing," gushed one account. Another suggested it was "The best episode of Star Wars I’ve seen in years," adding they "couldn’t stop smiling, cheering, and cheesing the entire time."

Those on Reddit have also taken to praising director Bryce Dallas Howard, who returned to direct her third episode in a galaxy far, far away.

“Most Star Wars episode yet. Thanks Bryce Dallas Howard. Scratched that itch I’ve been waiting for," a Book of Boba Fett viewer said. "Bryce Dallas Howard does such an amazing job with Star Wars," said another.

Others, though, were a little more reticent: "I enjoyed episode 5 but gutted they have such little faith in Boba that they’ve dragged Mando back into it, putting [the] main story to one side," said a viewer. That’s echoed elsewhere, with one Twitter account saying, "If I enjoyed Mando's story way more than Boba Fett's in a show called The Book of Boba Fett, you've done something wrong."

