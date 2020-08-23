First The Batman images released before DC Fandome panel

Robert Pattinson is everywhere right now. Fresh off of playing the wonderfully-named Neil in Tenet, we now have the first pictures of him as Bruce Wayne in The Batman. And they're as delightfully brooding as you'd have hoped.

The pictures initially leaked onto social media before The Batman's DC FanDome panel took place, with Warner Bros. deciding to officially release the images themselves just minutes before the big event. See them below.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

During the DC Fandome panel, an official trailer was revealed. Watch the Batman teaser here. Director Matt Reeves also spoke about the spin-off series Gotham PD, which will debut on HBO Max.

Other cast members include Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Colin Farrell as Penguin, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Matt Reeves has directed the movie, which stopped filming earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Batman will reach cinemas 1 October, 2021.

If a sneak peek of R-Patz as the Caped Crusader wasn't enough, FanDome has brought the goods elsewhere. We've got explanations of how future DC movies will fit into the multiverse, a new Flash suit, a Suicide Squad line-up, and even a trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League. It's all happening. Check out the full DC Fandome schedule here.