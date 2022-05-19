Marvel fans are convinced the She-Hulk trailer secretly included Charlie Cox's Daredevil

Matt Murdock might be in the teaser, claim some eagle-eyed viewers – but not in his regular suit

Marvel fans are convinced that the first trailer for upcoming Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law features a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo from Charlie Cox's Daredevil.

It's long been rumoured that Matt Murdock will make an appearance in the show – a theory that is bolstered by the fact that he and She-Hulk's protagonist Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany) are both lawyers. The blind hero rocked up in civilian clothes in one scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it's been suggested online that if he features in She-Hulk, he might be seen sporting his original yellow-and-red suit from the comics. But what about if he was wearing a different kind of costume altogether?

Since the She-Hulk teaser debuted earlier this week, people have been combing the footage for clues and Easter eggs and now, some eagle-eyed viewers have claimed that Murdock just might be the mysterious figure donning the Frog-Man outfit in the clip.

As pointed out by The Cosmic Circus, Murdock knocks out Frog-Man and disguises himself as his amphibious foe by putting on his suit in the comic book 'Daredevil #11' from 1965. Could the same thing happen in the series? We wouldn't put it past Marvel to hide an exciting cameo like that in plain sight.

Created by Jessica Gao, and directed by Marry Me's Kat Cairo, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law also stars Mark Ruffalo, as he reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Benedict Wong, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jameela Jamil, and Tim Roth, who's back as Emil Blonsky/Abomination. Across its nine episodes, it'll see 30-something Jennifer navigate her professional and romantic relationships, while also coming to terms with the fact that she sometimes turns into a 6-foot-7, green superhero.

While we wait for the first installment of She-Hulk to land on Disney Plus, check out our breakdown of the Marvel timeline to get you up to speed on the MCU. 

