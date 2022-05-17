She-Hulk Disney Plus series gets first trailer and August release date

The very first She-Hulk trailer is here and it reveals an August 17 release date for the Disney Plus series.

The trailer starts off with some words of advice from seasoned superhero Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who we get to see as the Hulk - specifically his Professor Hulk persona introduced in Avengers: Endgame - for the first time since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. More importantly, we finally have our first look at Tatiana Maslany as the titular attorney at law, Jennifer Walters.

Walters is a reluctant superhero who just wants to be a normal, non-green attorney, date around, and enjoy time with her friends, but she's afflicted with a familiar and terrifying problem: she transforms into She-Hulk when she's angry or scared. Naturally, as the only other known human with experience with this sorta thing, her cousin Bruce Banner arrives at some point to show her the ropes.

In the comics, She-Hulk is a member of The Avengers' current roster of superheroes, but in the above trailer she makes it pretty clear she isn't interested in joining the ranks of Hulk, Captain America, and Thor. Nonetheless, there wouldn't be a TV series if she just noped out of that life and continued trying to suppress her anger to avoid awkward dinner dates. It isn't clear exactly what happens to change her mind, but it's clear that at some point in the series she'll put her powers to use against some baddies.

Catch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law when it starts streaming on Disney Plus August 17.

