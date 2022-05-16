She-Hulk release date "accidentally" revealed by Disney Plus UK

Disney Plus has seemingly confirmed when She-Hulk is set to premiere later this year.

According to an official blog post on the streaming platform's UK site, which outlines what is yet to come in terms of Marvel's small screen offerings, the upcoming series will premiere on August 17, 2022. When the article went live, She-Hulk was one of many shows listed, alongside Secret Invasion, Ironheart, and Ms. Marvel. Since then, however, all mention of it has disappeared.

Much like how Hawkeye introduced Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), whose archery skills will likely see her adopt the titular mantle one day, it is set to welcome Bruce Banner's cousin Jennifer Walters (Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany) into the MCU.

"Tatiana Maslany is fricking legendary as the She-Hulk," Mark Ruffalo, who has played the MCU's Bruce since 2012, recently told Access Hollywood. "I'm passing... the Banner onto her. There are some really good, funny, cool... long, long scenes between the Professor and her. We've never really seen the Hulk interact with people the way he does in that show. It'll be really interesting."

Created by Rick and Morty's Jessica Gao, the show will consist of ten episodes. Josh Segarra, Anais Almonte, Ginger Gonzaga, and Renée Elise Goldsberry also feature, while Tim Roth reprises his Emil Blonsky/Abomination from 2008's The Incredible Hulk and The Good Place's Jameela Jamil brings Jennifer's enemy Titania to life.

While we wait for the first episode of She-Hulk to land on Disney Plus, check out our breakdown of the Marvel timeline to get you up to speed on the MCU.