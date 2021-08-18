Here's how many Shang-Chi post-credits scenes there are

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is arriving in theaters imminently, and its post-credits scene count has been revealed.

According to Screen Rant, the film has two post-credits scenes. Following the usual pattern of other Marvel movies, we can probably expect a mid-credits scene, then a final sting after the full credits have rolled.

These scenes often set up where the main character is headed next and hint at upcoming Marvel projects. Eternals is the next film on the MCU release slate, so we could potentially learn a bit more about the ancient aliens. Plus, next up on the small screen is Hawkeye, which could also be teased in a sting.

Other upcoming Marvel movies include Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange 2, and in the wake of the Loki finale, there's a good chance that one of Shang-Chi's post-credits scenes could be dealing with the multiverse.

Shang-Chi follows the titular character, played by Simu Liu, as he comes back into contact with his father – who happens to be the real, villainous Mandarin (Tony Leung). Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Michelle Yeoh, and Meng'er Zhang co-star, while Benedict Wong reprises his Doctor Strange character Wong, and Tim Roth is back in his The Incredible Hulk role of Abomination. Director Destin Daniel Cretton has also revealed that the movie is set after Avengers: Endgame, so we can expect the story to move the MCU forward.

The film will be a theatrical exclusive for 45 days before landing on Disney Plus and releases this September 3. In the meantime, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed on the MCU.