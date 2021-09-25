Sex Education season 4 confirmed by Netflix

It's official, we're going back to school – Sex Education season 4 has been announced at Netflix's Tudum event.

Season 3 arrived on the streamer on September 17 and received largely positive reviews from critics. It was a hit with viewers, too, so it's no wonder we're getting another installment.

Costume designer Rosa Dias previously spoke to Metro , teasing the end of season 3 and what we can expect in the next chapter. "When you see series three, the end of it is really quite interesting," she said. "Whatever happens in four, if it happens, wow – the writers have got a challenge. They've got a massive challenge on their hands." While we won't spoil what Dias might be referring to, it certainly looks like season 4 is set to be a big one. If you know, you know.

Of course, we don't know for sure who'll be returning, either, but we'd put good money on seeing Asa Butterfield back as Otis, along with Ncuti Gatwa as Eric and Gillian Anderson as Otis' mum, Jean. There's also unfinished business for Emma Mackey's Maeve and Connor Swindell's Adam. As for the other students of Moordale Secondary, we'll just have to keep our fingers crossed.

