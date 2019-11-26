Save up to 40% on these cheap LEGO Minecraft deals

More LEGO deals (Image credit: LEGO) Black Friday Lego deals

On the lookout for a cheap LEGO Minecraft deal as a gift for yourself or the Minecraft fan in your life? Amazon has slashed the price of many sets as part of their Black Friday game deals , and they're all kinds of amazing. The best discounts would have to be the Minecraft Crafting Box for $47.99 instead of $60, a 40% price cut on the Nether kit, or the Mine set that's been reduced by 25% to £59.99 in the UK. The latter includes a minecart railtrack and minifigure versions of Steve, Creepers, and the Blacksmith, and even though it's not the biggest LEGO set to get a discount (like the Ultimate Millennium Falcon, which is also on sale), it's crammed with details that bring the whole scene to life. Both also capture the video game's distinctive look, seamlessly translating its blocky style from screen to reality.

Because of the game's continued popularity, cheap LEGO Minecraft deals are obviously very popular. As such, it's worth making the most of these offers while you can - they're likely to sell out fast, particularly as Black Friday proper draws in on November 29. To get you started, we've rounded up the cheapest and most appealing bargains right here. For more, don't miss these cheap Star Wars Lego deals.

Cheap LEGO Minecraft deals

Want a closer look at the different Minecraft LEGO sets on offer? We've got you covered - you can see closeups in the gallery below.

