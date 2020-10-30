Sandra Oh and Awkwafina are teaming up to play sisters in a Netflix comedy

Sandra Oh and Awkwafina are teaming up for a comedy feature for Netflix. The pair will play sisters in the currently untitled movie.

The plot will centre around a lonely recluse whose life is turned upside down by her chaotic sister who vows to mend their relationship by helping her fulfil her life-long dream – being a contestant on her favourite game show. If we had to guess, we’d say Oh was playing the reclusive sister and Awkwafina was the trainwreck sibling, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

The script will be written by Jen D’Angelo, who recently penned the Hocus Pocus sequel for Disney Plus. Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell are on board as producers – their production company Gloria Sanchez has worked on recent movies like Booksmart and Hustlers .

Both actors are enjoying a wave of success at the moment and they’re continuing to demonstrate the range of their acting chops. Earlier this year, Awkwafina won a Golden Globe for her role in Lulu Wang’s bilingual comedy-drama The Farewell and her successful comedy series Awkwafina is Nora From Queens started airing in January. She’s set to voice the character of Scuttle, a diving bird, in the upcoming live action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Meanwhile, Oh is currently playing the titular role in award-winning spy thriller Killing Eve, which was recently renewed for a fourth season. She’s perhaps best known for her role as Dr Cristina Yang in Grey’s Anatomy, and both roles have won her Golden Globes. Her other upcoming projects include horror movie Umma and animated retelling of a Chinese myth Over the Moon.