The cheapest RTX 3050 laptop deals in October 2021

RTX 3050 laptop deals are fairly easy to find, but many retailers can water down their cheaper machines with less storage and, crucially, less RAM. That's why it's important to shop around before committing to an RTX 3050 laptop, making sure that you're getting the best configuration for your cash.

That's where we come in. We've been tracking gaming laptop deals for years now, so we know a good price when we see one. You'll find all our top picks for the best RTX 3050 laptop deals just below, and we keep this page well stocked with new models every week.

It's important to note that picking up an RTX 3050 laptop means you won't exactly be getting the best gaming laptop configuration on the market. This is Nvidia's entry level card, so you won't be getting the best possible visuals out of your games. However, RTX 3080 laptops and RTX 3070 laptops can run up quite a bill, so if you're happy with dropping your fps a little, you can find some excellent value a little further down the price bracket. Plus, you're still picking up the latest generation here, so you're future proofed for updates to come.

RTX 3050 laptop deals in the US

HP Victus 16.1-inch gaming laptop HP Victus 16.1-inch gaming laptop | $899.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - You can pick up the 16.1-inch HP Victus for just under $800 at Best Buy right now - an excellent price considering that extra screen space and RTX GPU. The i5-11400H, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD mean you're not grabbing one of the more power heavy machines here, but if you're just looking to play lighter titles this is a winner.

Dell G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop Dell G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,184.98 $879.99 at Dell

Save $300 - We haven't seen this Dell G15 at its ful $1,000+ MSRP in while, but you're still getting a great price with that $300 discount. There's an 11th gen i5 processor in here, still with 8GB RAM, but you're upgrading to an RTX 3050Ti card and 512GB SSD with this model.

Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,149 $999 at Amazon

Save $150 - We've seen this Gigabyte model stuck at well over $1,000 over the past few weeks, but right now you'll find it tucked neatly under that price point. You're upgrading to 16GB RAM in this machine, with a 512GB SSD and i5-11400H processor as well.

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,099.99 at Best Buy

While there's no saving on this Acer Nitro 5, Best Buy does have an excellent price on the i7-11800H machine. You're getting an RTX 3050 Ti GPU under the hood, with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD - great specs for pushing that graphics card to its full potential.

Lenovo Legion Slim 15.6-inch gaming laptop Lenovo Legion Slim 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,699.99 $1,449.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - The Lenovo Legion Slim packs some serious power for those willing to move deep into the $1,000 price range. You're getting a 4K UHD display up top, with a Ryzen 9 5900HX processor keeping everything running, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD as well.

RTX 3050 laptop deals in the UK

Dell G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop Dell G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £749 £659.12 at Dell

Save £89 - Use promo code SAVE12 at checkout to grab this Dell G15 RTX 3050 laptop for just £659.12. That's an excellent price considering you're getting the latest generation of Nvidia's cards with a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £849.99 £749.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - This is a record low price on the Asus TUF FX506HC gaming laptop at Amazon, just £749.99 with an i5-11400H processor and a massive 512GB SSD. You are only picking up 8GB RAM here, but considering there's a 144Hz display panel up top there's plenty of value.

Asus ROG Flow X13 13.4-inch gaming laptop Asus ROG Flow X13 13.4-inch gaming laptop | £1,499 £1,299 at Currys

Save £200 - If you're looking for some real power (and you need your new laptop for work as well) this is an excellent option. The 2-in-1 Asus ROG Flow is a hybrid between a powerful ultrabook and a gaming machine, with a Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. The RTX 3050 Ti card inside might not make the most of those components, but if you're looking to spend on something that can be used for more than just gaming this is a solid investment.

Why buy an RTX 3050 laptop?

RTX 3050 laptops are the cheapest models to house Nvidia's latest RTX GPUs, which means you're getting the current generation for the lowest price possible. That's perfect if you're still looking for ray tracing and excellent visuals but don't need to spend the extra cash for a higher refresh rate that might be necessary on Ultra or High settings. If you play slower simulation or strategy titles, you can afford to sacrifice some of the flashier features of far more expensive machines in order to save some cash here.

However, if you're planning on dipping into more competitive games like Apex Legends, or more graphically demanding titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, it's worth considering the jump to an RTX 3060 laptop or higher. You'll generally find more RAM under the hood, and i7 / Ryzen 7 processors are the norm in these models.

What RTX 3050 laptops are available?

Many brands offer RTX 3050 cards in their entry level configurations. That means you'll find this cheaper model in some of the best Razer laptops and in Lenovo, Dell G-Series, and HP Victus / Omen configurations as well. However, some of the more premium devices will often omit this cheaper card to keep their prices at a certain level, for example you'll find this with the best Alienware laptops, and even cheap Alienware laptop deals.

Budget models like the Acer Nitro line and the Asus TUF Dash offer some of the best value configurations with these cards; often pairing them with high end processors and a little extra RAM due to the lower prices of their chassis'.

Are RTX 3050 laptops worth it?

As mentioned above, if you're looking to squeeze as much power out of a portable gaming rig as possible, then we'd recommend shopping a little higher up the line. However, for those who just need a cheaper machine, an RTX 3050 laptop is well worth it, especially if you're spending less than $1,000. If you're spending a little more than this then you'll want to make sure that the other components inside your laptop are pulling their weight, so you'll be aiming for an i7 or Ryzen 7 processor, 512GB of SSD storage at least, and 16GB RAM.

Of course, if you're torn between the portable route and some of the best gaming PCs on the market right now, things get a little muddy. Prebuilt PCs are also offering some excellent prices on RTX 3050 configurations, but if you're looking for the card itself then it's likely that you'll come across some stock troubles.

While not as fierce around the RTX 3050, many are wondering where to buy RTX 3060 graphics cards these days, as well as where to buy RTX 3070 GPUs as well. RTX 3080 stock is particularly difficult to get your hands on.

That makes building your own machine a little tricky, which is why we're also rounding up all the latest RTX 3060 PC, RTX 3070 PC, and RTX 3080 PC deals on the shelves right now. If you're really looking to push the boat out, you'll also find a selection of RTX 3090 PC deals up for grabs.