How to use Roblox music codes to listen to tunes in your games

Roblox music codes let you listen to custom tracks that have been uploaded to the game, which could be famous tunes, hit records, or the latest meme song doing the rounds online. Whether you're just looking to liven things up for yourself, or entertain the friends you've met with, it can be a lot of fun to drop in a musical interlude – but first you need a way to actually play these tracks. That's why we're here to help, so here's our pick of the best Roblox music codes, along with instructions on how to use them to play tunes in your games.

How do you use Roblox music codes

To start using Roblox music codes, you first need to get your hands on a boombox so you can enter them. If you don't already have access to one, you can visit the Catalog Heaven game which allows you to equip one for free – just hit the Catalog button then type 'boombox' into the search box and equip the Boombox Gear 3.0 item. Close the Catalog and activate the boombox by selecting on the icon at the bottom of the screen, then select the boombox itself to bring up the ID box. Type in one of your preferred Roblox music codes here, then hit the Play button to get the party started.

What are the current Roblox music codes

If you're looking for Roblox music codes, then there are plenty of database websites you can visit such as robloxsong.com or rmusiccoder.com that have thousands of codes listed. However, those sites don't tend to remove entries that no longer work, and can also feature tracks that have been deliberately altered in order to troll unsuspecting players, so you could end up spending a long time searching before you find something useable. That's why we've curated the following list of Roblox music codes, which we've confirmed work and don't significantly misrepresent the tracks they claim to provide:

2Pac – Life Goes On = 186317099

Baby Bash ft. Frankie J – Suga Suga (Royal Remix) = 225150067

Bebe Rexha – Meant To Be (Instrumental) = 6309783821

Billie Eilish – My Future (Acoustic Version) = 5622020090

Billie Eilish – Ocean Eyes (Jenji Beats Remix) = 1321038120

BTS – Fake Love / I Need U (Mashup) = 1894066752

Capone – Oh No = 5253604010

Casi – No Limit = 748726200

Chikatto Chika Chika (Slowed) = 5937000690

Clairo – Sofia (Slowed + Reverb) = 5760198930

Dua Lipa – Levitating (Remix) = 6606223785

Everybody Loves An Outlaw – I See Red = 5808184278

Frank Ocean – Chanel (Remix) = 1725273277

Illijah – On My Way = 249672730

Kali Uchis – Telepatia (Slowed + Reverb) = 6403599974

Kim Dracula – Paparazzi (Lady Gaga Cover) = 6177409271

Laffy Taffy = 5478866871

Leat’eq – Tokyo (Bubblegum) = 6441347468

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Remix) = 3183318678

Marshmello – Alone = 413514503

Mii Channel Music = 143666548

Parry Gripp – Raining Tacos = 142376088

Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym Theme = 3400778682

Royal & the Serpent – Overwhelmed (Deeper) = 5595658625

Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me (Live Red Tour) = 6159978466

Tesher – Jalebi Baby = 6463211475

Tones and I – Bad Child = 5315279926

At the time of writing, all of these Roblox music codes have been checked and are confirmed to be working. However, it's possible the users who uploaded them may remove them in the future, or a copyright claim could take them offline, so don't be disheartened if you try a code and find it no longer works.

