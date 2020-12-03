Robin Hood multiplayer game Hood: Outlaws and Legends will be The Game Awards next week

Robin Hood action-multiplayer game Hood: Outlaws and Legends will be at The Game Awards next week in some capacity.

Just below, you can check out the announcement from the official Twitter account for Hood: Outlaws and Legends. The tweet reveals that the multiplayer game will be present at The Game Awards next week on December 10, but we'll have to wait for any more details about the game until then.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends is coming to @TheGameAwards on Dec 10, and we have BIG news! 👀But first, you should meet🏹our🏹🗡️team🗡️🔨of🔨🔥outlaws🔥 pic.twitter.com/ESXqA63jJQDecember 3, 2020

If you're not familiar with the game, Hood: Outlaws and Legends is a Medieval action-multiplayer game featuring four teams competing against each other. Your squad of four has to race to capture treasure as quickly as possible, while fending off not only the opposing team, but also AI enemies trying to stop you.

In follow-up tweets from the Hood Twitter account, we meet some of the characters we'll be playing as in the game. There's Marianne the Hunter, John the Brawler, Took the Mystic, and finally Robin himself as the Ranger, a trailer for who you can see just below. If you want to check out the other three character trailers, head over to Focus Home's YouTube channel for more.

The Game Awards takes place (remotely, this year) next week on December 10. The full list of all the Game Awards 2020 nominees are here, and the likes of The Last of Us Part 2 and Hades are up for a litany of awards.

Currently, Hood: Outlaws and Legends is set to launch at some point next year in 2021. When it does arrive, it'll be launching on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

