New PS5 game Hood: Outlaws and Legends looks like competitive Assassin's Creed

Hood: Outlaws and Legends is a new multiplayer PS5 game which was revealed on today's State of Play stream.

The reveal trailer shows gangs of fighters infiltrating a temple of some kind in pursuit of a golden treasure chest. On one side, we've got assassins armed with bows, crossbows, poison, daggers, and what looks like a bit of magic. On the other, there are warriors brandishing heavy maces and swords. The atmosphere is dark and oppressive, but there's a certain composure to the fighters that smacks of Assassin's Creed, particularly Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood.

The bulk of the trailer is just a cinematic, but there are some snippets of gameplay at the end. Nearest we can tell, Hood: Outlaws and Legends is a third-person action game somewhat reminiscent of medieval fighting games like Chivalry. However, it seems it's got much more than swordplay, and it's also more objective-based. Here's an official description from Sony:

"Gather your team of outlaws and attempt to steal treasure from an oppressive government in a dark and violent, medieval world. Two teams of players compete to execute the perfect heist, in environments patrolled by deadly AI guards. Utilise the unique skills and mystical abilities of each character, moving in stealth to steal treasures unseen or dominating through loud and brutal combat."

Something of a PvPvE game, then, with squads competing to nab treasure while fending off AI enemies as well as each other. I have to wonder if this heist setup is the only game mode or just the main mode, and with this being a competitive multiplayer game, how many heist maps and routes are available.

In any case, whatever Hood: Outlaw and Legends is, it'll be out on PS4 and PS5 sometime in 2021.