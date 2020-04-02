Resident Evil 3 jewels: where to find the red, blue and green gems and unlock the Railway clock

As you explore the game's opening areas you might find a Resident Evil 3 jewel. There are three in fact: a red, blue and green gem, and you might wondering what to do with them. They actually fit in the Railway Clock back at the subway where you start, and will unlock incredibly useful extras like a shotgun stock and inventory boosting hip pouch. If you want to know where to find all these Resident Evil 3 jewels then we've got them all marked on maps to help you out.

What are the Resident Evil 3 jewels for?

(Image credit: Capcom)

At the very start of the game you'll begin in a subway entrance. To the left of the Item box is a strange looking clock you can interact with, although you won't have thing to use with it initially. As you explore you'll find Fancy Boxes, which when examined will reveal a red, green, or blue gem inside. These can then be fitted into the clock, revealing a reward each time from the panel at the front.

Resident Evil 3 red jewel location

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll find the Resident Evil 3 red jewel in the safe room at the Downtown Donut Shop. It's just on the right in a purple box as you enter the room. Examine it until you find the catch which will reveal the prompt to open it and reveal the red gem. Fitting that into the subway clock will earn you the stock for the shotgun.

Resident Evil 3 blue jewel location

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Resident Evil 3 blue jewel is inside the red-fronted supermarket, Downtown. Again it's inside a purple fancy box you'll need to examine to get at the gem. It's right in front the door as you enter. Fitting that into the subway clock will earn you a Inventory Pouch to expand you storage slots.

Resident Evil 3 green jewel location

(Image credit: Capcom)

The resident Evil 3 green jewel is inside the toy shop opposite the supermarket where you can find the blue jewel. You'll need the lock pick before you can get in though, which you'll find on a body just outside the power station while following the 'Reactivate power at the substation' objective. Once you can get it in it will be on the counter on the left as you go in. Fitting this into the subway clock will get you a grenade.