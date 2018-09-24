Save $60 on Red Dead Redemption 2 and a PS4 Pro with this new bundle

The Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 Pro bundle isn't anything fancy, just exactly what you need for high-def, HDR cattle rustling at a discount. Cowpokes who pony up for the bundle get a physical copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 (yes, it comes on a Blu-ray disc, this isn't one of those download code bundles), a 1TB PS4 Pro in jet black, and a matching PS4 controller, all for the standard price of a PS4 Pro by itself. And you can pre-order it starting right now via Amazon.
Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 Pro 1TB Bundle for $399.99 on Amazon: This is everything you need to play Red Dead Redemption 2 complete with enhanced graphics and performance: the game on Blu-ray, a PS4 Pro console, and a DualShock 4 controller. Better get your pre-order in soon, it's bound to be big with holiday shoppers as well.
We played on a PS4 Pro during our extensive Red Dead Redemption 2 hands-on session and were amazed by its "devastatingly beautiful sun-bleached scenery." It would also look great on a standard PS4 to be sure, and Sony confirms it will have HDR support for vibrant colors in either case. But if you're going to upgrade to a Pro for any game, it looks like Red Dead Redemption 2 will be a very solid choice.
That deal is for customers in the US. If you're on the other side of the Atlantic, you actually have another option as well: a standard 500GB PS4 bundle with Red Dead Redemption 2 included - handy if you're on a budget or don't have a 4K TV and aren't all that excited about the visual benefits of supersampling. Amazon.co.uk hasn't updated its listings with those bundles yet but I'll update this article with links when it does.
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.