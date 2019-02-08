Red Dead Redemption 2 is less than £40 for PS4 and Xbox One right now

Happy Friday everyone! Red Dead Redemption 2 is reduced and there's no time to lose! Given the status of this monster title, we just don’t know how long this offer will last but Amazon UK has the standard edition of Red Dead 2 down to £35.99 on PS4 and £37.99 on Xbox One . This is well and truly into Friday impulse-purchase territory and is a must have for those yet to dive in. It’s held its value incredibly well thus far and is likely to continue that trend, so taking advantage of such timely offers is key for those hunting a big title at a bargain price.

Released at the end of last year, it’s hard to gush any more than we already have about it. It’s a breathtaking game set in the Wild West as it changes and modernises, causing the dominance of gangs and heists to dwindle (maybe). It quickly established itself as one of the games of the generation when it launched last year and has been seen as a pinnacle in game-making and storytelling of the last few years. Now that Red Dead Online has started too, there’s so much more to it than the excellent single player campaign. This really is a great Friday surprise of a deal and y’all should jump on it. Immediately.

