Red Dead Online Wilderness Camp - how to unlock and set up a Wilderness Camp

The Red Dead Online Wilderness Camp is a great tool to have at your disposal, as it gives you the option of quickly throwing down a fire to rest, craft, and cook at wherever you are on your travels. Locating and travelling to your main Cripps Camp has long been a bone of contention with Red Dead Online players, and even with the option from the main starting menu to spawn there directly it's still often inconvenient to find it when you're out roaming the plains. Helpfully there is a portable solution available for this, so here's what you need to know about unlocking and setting up a Red Dead Online Wilderness Camp.

How to unlock the Red Dead Online Wilderness Camp

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Unfortunately if you're looking for a fast route to unlock the Red Dead Online Wilderness Camp then you're out of luck, as there are several steps you have to complete before you can access it. First, if you haven't already begun the Red Dead Online Naturalist role then head to the Welcome Center in Strawberry, where you'll meet Harriet Davenport and Gus MacMillan. You can then complete Naturalist work for either of them, to increase your rank in that role.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Once you reach rank 5 of the Naturalist role, the Red Dead Online Wilderness Camp will become available for purchase from Harriet Davenport at any of her camps. It will, however, cost you $750 plus two role tokens, so make sure you have the necessary resources available to fund this.

How to use the Red Dead Online Wilderness Camp

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

To set up a Red Dead Online Wilderness Camp, all you need to do is bring up the weapon wheel then move over to the Items tab, select the bottom segment and scroll through the choices available to find the Crafting Wilderness Camp option. This will then set up a camp as close to your current location as possible in the nearest available position, where you can then rest, craft, and cook without having to go off searching for Cripps. Be aware that if you move too far away from your Wilderness Camp, it'll disappear and you'll have to set up a new one to use it again, though at least this doesn't cost you any resources.

