Red Dead Online adds the Naturalist Role for you Tiger King wannabes

Red Dead Online has added a new Role to its ranks. Enter the Naturalist, which gives you a chance to work with conservationist Harriet Davenport to hunt, track, and study creatures across the five states.

The Naturalist is also bringing Legendary Animals to Red Dead Online for the first time ever, plus a bunch of Role-specific missions and items like the Animal Field Guide, which will help you track and study animals. There's even new weaponry suitable for sedating and sampling your furry friends. If you're more of a big game hunter than a conservationist (rude), then you can turn your fresh kills over to Gus Macmillan who will turn them into high quality garments (over 800 new clothing items are rolling out in-game).

Two Free Roam events will be available: Animal Tagging and Protect Legendary Animals, and both involve fighting off poachers (I love this game). In Protect Legendary Animals you must work together with up to 12 players to, well, protect a Legendary Animal from poachers. You'll only have one life during this mode, so be careful. In Animal Tagging, you'll fight off poachers to tag wild animals in order to obtain a sample of each type.

The update also adds a new advanced camera so you can hone your wildlife photography skills. The camera will have increased mobility and first-person viewfinder enhancements so you can move and crouch while using it to get that perfect shot. The Naturalist Role is also adding a new Outlaw Pass featuring up to 40 gold bars and a ton of unique items and upgrades to unlock across 80 ranks. There's also a spate of community-requested features and fixes hitting Red Dead Online today.

Who's ready to preserve some animals?