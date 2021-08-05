Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart animator used Paul Rudd as inspiration when animating Ratchet

An animator who worked on Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart has revealed that they were told to use Paul Rudd as inspiration when bringing the titular Lombax to life.

Insomniac animator Lindsay Thompson shared a gif on Twitter of Ratchet with the caption: “I remember our direction for the animator for this shot was: Paul Rudd” and honestly, now it's pretty hard to unsee the Ant-Man actor hiding beneath the character’s cool and laid back expression.

Thompson's tweet was followed by a series of replies from fans asking about her process working on the latest Ratchet and Clank adventure, as well as a reply from the official Insomniac Twitter account itself which simply read: “Good direction.” To which Thompson replied with the classic Paul Rudd 'look at us, who’d have thought?' gif.

In other Ratchet and Clank news, after releasing A Rift Apart exclusively to PS5 consoles in June, fans haven’t been able to get enough of the determined Lombax and his little robot companion. In fact, the pair recently started appearing as custom skins in Fall Guys with players now desperately trying to collect in-game points to obtain both character’s full outfits.

If you’re more interested in knowing what Paul Rudd is up to these days, the Clueless actor is currently filming the latest instalment in the Ant-Man series titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which is due for release in 2023. He is also starring in the upcoming Ghostbusters revival Ghostbusters: Afterlife alongside Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard as well as classic Ghostbusters actors Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Sigourney Weaver this November.

