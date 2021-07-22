A Ratchet and Clank event kicks off in Fall Guys from July 26

Ratchet and Clank are heading to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout as playable characters during a limited time event.

The two Insomniac characters who last graced our consoles in Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart , are joining the Fall Guys jelly bean crew for two events. The first event, also known as the Ratchet event, will take place between July 26 - August 1, 2021, and will give players the chance to obtain Ratchet themed items for their Fall Guys’ character by completing a series of events.

The second event, which you guessed it, is also called the Clank event will kick off a little after the Ratchet event has ended on August 6 - August 15, 2021, and again, will give players challenges to complete in order to acquire a variety of Clank upgrades for their playable character.

So what exactly is on offer? Well during the Ratchet event, players will be able to take home a Ratchet banner for 600 points, followed by 1000 points for the Lombax pattern, 1600 points for the lower half of Ratchet’s costume, 2000 points for the Groovitron emote, and finally 3200 points for the rest of the Ratchet attire.

As for Clank, players will be looking at similar achievements with the Clank banner also requiring 600 points, the lower half of Clank’s costume for 1600 points, Clank’s Laugh emote for 2000 points, and finally the top half of Clank’s costume for 3200 points. So those wanting to complete both sets better start collecting points right away.

From the crossover’s trailer, we get a brief look at what kind of challenges players will be up against, and they include things like: diving 30 times, earning at least a bronze medal in any round, winning the Squad Duos map, plus many more, with each achievement earning the player hundreds of points each time.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout recently launched its fifth season on July 20, 2021. The jelly bean helmed chaos has led players to the jungle as they encounter a variety of new challenges, maps, and costumes, and even come face to face with some jungle animals such as rhinos and frogs.