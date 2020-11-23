PS5 storage space: How much storage does the PS5 have?

How much storage does the PS5 have is a question frequently asked. How big is the PS5 hard drive? Especially given the increasing size of games as we move onto the next generation of consoles. Given the requirement for the latest games to run from a fast SSD drive, which at the moment is a relatively expensive storage medium, this means that PS5 storage space is at a premium. If you've been able to buy a PS5 you'll see that it's billed as an 825GB model, but to find how much storage is actually available you need to dig a little deeper. We've done that, so here's everything you need to know about how much storage the PS5 has.

Get the best PS5 deals first! We'll send you the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

How much storage does the PS5 have?

(Image credit: Sony)

Although the PS5 storage is advertised as having an 825GB SSD drive, that doesn't directly translate into usable space. To start with, due to a quirk of how hard drive space is measured that 825GB size refers to 825,000,000,000 bytes, and as there's actually 1,024 bytes in 1KB etc all the way up this means there's only 768GB of storage space initially. Take away some more space to cover the essential operating system and you're left with 667.2GB of usable PS5 storage space, to cover your games and apps, media gallery, saved data, and other system data for your games and apps.

According to the PlayStation Store, you'll need this much PS5 storage space for the following launch titles (may not take into account future update sizes):

You can see how much PS5 storage space you have available by going through Settings > Storage > Console Storage, and by selecting Games and Apps you can see how much space individual games are taking up. If you need to free up more storage then your Media Gallery is a good place to start, especially as the PS5 is initially set up to record a video every time you earn a trophy – you can turn this feature off by going through Settings > Captures and Broadcasts > Trophies > Save Trophy Videos.

Ideally you should also be storing any PS4 games you're using on an external HDD, to free up space on your PS5 internal SSD for the games that need it. If you don't have one already, then check out our recommendations for the best PS4 external hard drive to maximise the amount of PS5 storage space available.