PS5 stock confirmed for UK return today - here's where to buy one

PS5 stock is supposed to be returning to Very this morning, so prepare your wallet and refresh button. To your stations, people! Considering the advanced warning that's been given via Twitter (a Very help account clarified in a thread that the next-gen console would return "late morning" February 17).

Considering how difficult it's been to buy PS5 so far, this is one of the best opportunities we've had in a while. However, getting a heads-up ahead of time (as seen in the official Very help tweet below) means that competition for PS5 stock will be beyond fierce this time around. Usually, PS5s drop without warning - it's still a bloodbath, yes, but at least everyone else is scrambling too.

Hey Rob! We only have been given notification that we're having restock of the PS5, we don't have any specifics other than the release will be 17th February, late morning. Thanks--AnastasiaFebruary 16, 2021

With that in mind, we'd recommend being signed in ahead of time on Very. That'll reduce the chance of you missing out because you were inputting your card details (a horror story we've heard far too often, as it happens). We'd suggest moving as quickly as possible when you have PS5 stock in your basket, too - hundreds of other people will be trying to do the same thing, so you'll need any advantage you can get.

Don't lose hope if you miss out on PS5 stock today, either. More deals are widely reported to be on their way to both UK and US retailers, and we've listed a few quick links below to give you a head-start. It's also worth checking in with our PS5 deals and bundles page every now and then, not to mention Twitter. Stock-monitoring accounts are a good early-warning system in terms of where PS5 stock can be found.

The best of luck to all of you!

