The PS5 reveal event and date has finally been announced by PlayStation

After months of rumours, Sony has confirmed the PS5 reveal event is indeed happening, announcing the date, time, and venue for its global unveiling of the next-gen console. Citizens of the PlayStation nation, your prayers have been answered.

The online PlayStation reveal will take place tomorrow, March 18, at 9AM PT/ 12PM ET/4PM GMT on the PlayStation Blog, with PS5 architect Mark Cerny providing a "a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture and how it will shape the future of games."

While PlayStation has announced various details about its next-gen plans over the past year, this event is expected to answer some of our biggest remaining questions about the PS5 specs , PS5 price , and more, and could potentially reveal several upcoming PS5 games developed exclusively for the platform.

The PS5 will be competing directly against Microsoft's own next-gen console, the Xbox Series X , when both release in the Holiday season later this year, with the ball in Sony's court to win over potential buyers after the latter has already confirmed several key details about its 2020 plans, including the hardware's launch line-up, design, and more.

You can read the full blog post announcing the PS5 news here and, of course, GamesRadar will be covering the news online, so be sure to stay tuned for all our impressions and updates.