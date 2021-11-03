PS5 restocks: good news for US and UK stock hunters

Those hunting for a PS5 restock have had a particularly tough few weeks. From limited drops to Walmart's site issues, grabbing a new console has been even more difficult than usual. However, that fog is starting to lift, with more retailers tipped for PS5 restocks over the next couple of weeks and some good news for the UK as well.

If you're in the US, you'll be keeping a close eye on Sony Direct for more chances to secure a console. We've seen bubbling activity around this official channel for a few some time now, and that will come to a head with PS5 restocks over the next few weeks.

We're optimistic for even more drops over the next couple of weeks, though. US PS5 restock hunters have enjoyed a flurry of activity in the last few days of October, so their luck is finally turning. Not only that, but Walmart recently announced that Walmart Plus members can jump the queue and access new PS5 stock drops an hour ahead of the competition. Considering we've seen two PS5 restocks here over the last week, that's an offer well worth taking note of. GameStop rounded out October with a larger restock on the 29th, Target hit on the 27th, and even Amazon joined the party at the end of last month as well.

All in all, things are looking up - and it's the same across the pond as well.

UK PS5 restocks are set to take a turn for the better, thanks to a gargantuan shipment of fresh consoles hitting the shores earlier this week. Three Boeing 747 jets arrived at Heathrow on Tuesday, all stocked to the brim with consoles ready for UK retailers. Eyes are already on Game and John Lewis to distribute the goodies, but considering the last week of October offered up a record nine new PS5 restock drops it's likely we'll see even more movement over the next few weeks.

Of course, we're fully expecting to see more drops in the upcoming Black Friday PS5 deals as well, so there's plenty to look forward to.

US PS5 restock dates:

UK PS5 restock dates:

Which PS5 should you buy?

Amazon PS5 PS5 ($499.99 / £449.99) | Check at Amazon

Whether you want the full experience, or you simply want to keep your physical PS4 collection alive, the main PS5 console is the best version available. It's a little more expensive than the digital only model, but you'll save more than you spend on cheaper physical games.

View Deal

Amazon PS5 Digital Edition PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99 / £359.99) | Check at Amazon

If you are on a stricter budget, there's still plenty of value in the PS5 Digital Edition. You're getting the same level of power under the hood, just without that disk drive. However, it should be known that relying on digital games only can be a costly affair.

View Deal

Our top tips for securing a PS5 restock

If you're heading out into the wilderness of PS5 restocks, it's worth arming yourself with some top tips first. We've been watching consoles fly off the shelves for a year now, so we've gathered our fair share of tricks and hints to making sure one lands in your cart.

1. Sign in ahead of time

Seconds count during a PS5 restock, which means you won't have time to fill out your personal information and shipping details during the heat of the moment - that's when you get sniped. Instead, be sure to sign in (and stay signed in) to your favorite retailers and save your payment information - that way it's plain sailing once you've caught yourself a console.

2. Aim for bundles

Most PS5 restocks worth checking out offer both standalone consoles and bundles including extra games and accessories (though still all at MSRP). We'd recommend aiming for the latter. Because of their higher price tags, bundles are far less popular with both consumers and scalpers. That means it's far easier to win the race to checkout here, and still well worth it if you know what you want to pick up for your console on day one anyway.



3. Keep refreshing

When your moment comes, it's important to stay both firm and patient. Retailer sites tend to struggle under the weight of so much attention when PS5 restocks do strike, so you'll likely need to push against a maintenance page. Keep refreshing, though, and you'll break through soon enough. Reload a few tabs if you get kicked out again, cycling through until one makes it to checkout - just make sure you don't accidentally fill your cart before you pay.



4. Ignore resellers

Price inflating resellers only exist because they've sniped your console from you when buying from a legitimate retail site. We're seeing more and more PS5 restocks everyday now, which means there's no need to get desperate enough to pay more than the MSRP, and especially not to a seller you don't know or trust.



Check for PS5 restocks today

If you manage to secure the console, don't forget to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5. Equally, our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides may be of use if you're looking for bonus storage.