PS5 restocks expected at numerous stores today

Looking for a PS5 restock update? Well if you're in luck you might actually get opportunities to buy a PS5 from multiple stores today. In the UK, we've heard a bunch of top retailers have PS5 stock ready to go this morning. It's by no way guaranteed (we all know the deal by now, right?), but the supply is certainly increasing after a bit of a wobble over the last month or so.

Top of the pile of the most-likely candidates would be Very.co.uk who might be getting units around 9am (going off past form). We'd get over there as soon as possible if you want to be in with a chance of bagging Sony's new console.

PS5 stock check at Very

Very often sell the PS5 in bundle form, so check the drop-down menu to see if it's still in stock with any extras (typically a PlayStation Plus membership or a spare DualSense controller). PS5 bundle units often sell out slower than the consoles on their own and are usually overlooked, so they are well worth checking out if you're struggling to get your hands on a PS5 restock. While these don't usually offer a discount, they don't jack up the RRP either, so they're a solid option if needs must.

If you don't have any luck with Very today, be sure to keep an eye on the latest over at AO.com around 9am too. Yes, this store had a very slow start to next-gen sales last year, but in recent weeks it's started to come alive. John Lewis is another store to watch as a bit of an outside bet, although we'd be ready from 7am for that one. Game could be going from 9am but this is always a tough place to buy from with the site struggling under traffic and online queues abound. Amazon has been truly unpredictable of late, but it does seem to favor early mornings if you want to try your luck.

Over in the States, we'd keep a particular eye on the likes of Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target today. We'll update as and when we hear more.

We've picked out some other retailers you should check in on as often as possible in the UK and USA. Our PS5 stock guide is updated on a regular basis too if you'd like to see what patterns to look out for, not to mention a deeper dive on what stores are most likely to come up with the PS5 restock goods.

Check these stores for today's PS5 restock

Once your PS5 is on its merry way, be sure to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5 if you want the top audio-visual experience to go alongside your new pride and joy. And if you find yourself running out of storage capacity further down the line, then our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides will be of use.