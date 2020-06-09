PS5 Future of Gaming trailers will be available in 4K after the show

Sony has confirmed that their PS5 Future of Gaming trailers will be available in 4K after the live showcase this Thursday.



Responding to a comment on the PlayStation Blog, Sid Shuman, SIE Content Communication's senior director said: "The broadcast will be [1080p and 30 frames per second], but the majority of trailers will be in 4K on YouTube after the show."

This follows yesterday's re-announcement of the PS5 Future of Gaming showcase, which will be taking place on Thursday June 11, starting at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM BST.

Shuman also revealed in that blog post the broadcast will be at 1080p / 30 frames per second, stating: "This eased the show’s production process during a time when many of our team and developers are working from home. The games you’ll see on Thursday will look even better when you play them on PS5 with a 4K TV, as you’d expect."



You'll be able to head back here on Thursday after the show, where we'll be adding all the trailers as they go live, so you can watch them at the higher resolution to your heart's content. Don't forget to join us on GamesRadar for all the coverage from the PS5 Future of Gaming show, where we're expecting to get our first look at PS5 exclusive titles, as well as third-party next-gen games.

