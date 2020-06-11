Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart announced for PS5

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart was announced for PS5 at today's Future of Gaming reveal event, with Insomniac calling it a "brand new, full length interdimensional adventure."

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart takes the iconic Lombax-robot duo through another dimensional mess, as evidenced by the environments warping in rapidly throughout the trailer. We saw the third-person strafe-shooting action you'd expect, rail grinding, mounted flying sections, and some flashy cutscenes mixed in. One even revealed a new character: a silver Lombax girl who we're dying to know more about.

The dimensional angle is also worked into combat, with Ratchet using a new grappling hook to pull himself around battlefields using rift points. Rift Apart is Ratchet goodness to the bone, too, with a weapon wheel, explosive boxes, colorful arena fights, and everything else you'd hope for.

Ratchet and Clank have been a fixture for PlayStation ever since the pair's original appearance on PS2. Their last game came in a 2016 reboot which also tied into an animated movie, and while the film was largely forgettable, the new game handily earned its place in the Clank canon. A sequel has seemed like a foregone conclusion ever since then, especially when Sony purchased developer Insomniac Games in 2019.

Rumors began circulating early this year that Insomniac's next game would be another Ratchet and Clank title. We've also seen some Spider-Man 2 rumors pointing to a 2021 launch for a web-slinging sequel, so the next year could be a very busy one for Insomniac.

We didn't get a release date on Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart just yet, but we'll likely learn more about its launch window in the months to come.