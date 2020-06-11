Horizon Forbidden West is the Zero Dawn sequel and it's headed to PS5

Horizon Forbidden West - AKA Horizon Zero Dawn 2 - has been officially announced for PS5 at the PS5 Future of Gaming event by developer Guerrilla Games.

The open world action RPG sequel was announced via a new trailer at the digital showcase, and confirms that Aloy will once again be returning as its central protagonist - and this time she's headed to post-post-apocalyptic San Francisco.

Read more (Image credit: Insomniac) PS5 specs – what's inside the next-generation PlayStation console?

The original Horizon Zero Dawn released on PS4 in 2017, and takes place in a post-apocalyptic Earth where mechanical dinosaurs stalk the lands and humanity has reverted back its tribal roots.

Given that it was a huge commercial and critical success for Guerrilla Games, and one of the best PS4 games of all time, it's no surprise this sequel has been announced as one of several upcoming PS5 games revealed today, exclusive to Sony's next-gen platform.

Previous rumours suggested that Guerilla has ambitious plans for the Horizon franchise, with this new title just one of several projects in the works at the Dutch studio, though there's still no word on when we can expect a new Killzone game just yet.

GamesRadar is covering all the major announcements from the PS5 Future of Gaming event, so be sure to stay tuned for more news as it arrives directly from the show.

For more, check out more upcoming PS4 games for 2020 and beyond, or watch our next gen episode of Dialogue Options below.