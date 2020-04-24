Horizon: Zero Dawn 2 has become a PS5 exclusive, described as "gigantic" in new report

The next entry in the Horizon: Zero Dawn series from Guerrilla Games is reportedly worked on with plans for a full trilogy, states a new report suggesting that a co-op focused PS5 sequel to 2017's critically acclaimed open world game is already well underway.

A new article from VGC citing multiple sources close to Sony states that Horizon Zero Dawn 2 (or whatever it'll end up being called) was originally targeted for a PS4 release, but development at Guerilla has now shifted entirely to focus on bringing it to PlayStation's next-gen, the PS5, which is due to release this Holiday.

VGC describes the project as "gigantic in scope with a larger game world and more freedom to explore it than in its predecessor", while also suggesting an ambitious co-op feature is also set to be included as part of the package.

There's even word that Guerrilla had intended to release "a standalone co-op game preview" with progress that could carry over to Horizon Zero Dawn 2, but the report says it's unclear whether that's still happening or not, especially - we might imagine - given current circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

The report follows a recently deleted tweet from the Guerrilla Games Jobs Twitter account, which used the #PS5 hashtag to advertise a vacancy for a Senior AI Programmer "who can make a difference in the design and implementation of the systems that make our NPCs come to life."

Whatever's going on with a potential Horizon Zero Dawn 2, it likely won't be long before we find out more, with the PS5 launch nearing ever closer.

