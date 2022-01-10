PS5 controller gets a fan-made adapter for one-handed use

A YouTuber has modded a PS5 controller so it can be played with one hand.

Akaki Kuumeri has constructed a brand new adapter, entirely from scratch, which allows him to use the PS5's DualSense controller with just one hand. You can see the whole demo of the adapter over on YouTube, where Kuumeri gives a brief demonstration of the adapter in Rocket League, before walking viewers through how it works.

In short, the adapter needs to be balanced on a flat surface in order to work properly. To move the second analogue stick, users need to move the controller against the surface to manipulate Kuumeri's adapter, using a whole host of other attachments to let them access the d-pad and trigger buttons on the other side of the DualSense controller.

You can download the DualSense attachment from Kuumeri for yourself. Head over to PrusaPrinters, and you can download the attachment's design documents for your own DualSense controller, provided you just happen to have a 3D printer lying around somewhere.

This could be a big advancement in accessibility for disabled PS5 gamers. While Xbox has produced the Adaptive Controller for disabled gamers, Sony has never launched a similar initiative. Here's hoping it eventually comes up with such an accessibility measure to let a wider audience enjoy PlayStation games.