Project Eve CEO bought 260 PS5 consoles so his team could play their game

Project Eve developer Shift Up's CEO has purchased a PS5 for each of his 260 staff members.

Last week on September 9, the PlayStation showcase highlighted a slate of impressive-looking games launching this year and beyond. One of those games was the super-stylish Project Eve, and Shift Up CEO Hyung-Tae Kim celebrated the game's re-reveal at the PlayStation showcase by purchasing 260 PS5 units for every developer at the company.

Shift Up CEO, Hyung-Tae Kim celebrated the successful showing of Project Eve at the PlayStation showcase by purchasing a PS5 for each of his 260 staff. https://t.co/VVtp2aaRib pic.twitter.com/mQV32i37l5September 13, 2021 See more

That's a whole lot of PS5 units to be shelling out for, even if you are the CEO of a successful developer. It's hard to imagine one person getting their hands on 260 PS5 consoles, especially considering how elusive PS5 stock of Sony's new-gen console has been over the last 10 months, but somehow Kim has managed it.

If you're unfamiliar with Shift Up's new game, Project Eve was actually first unveiled back in 2019. Just last week though, Shift Up re-revealed the game with a brand new look and hyper-realistic visuals, paired with combat that looks straight out Devil May Cry. Project Eve is definitely one to keep an eye on over the coming months, especially if you're a fan of action games or basically anything PlatinumGames has put out over the past decade.

Right now, Shift Up has yet to announce a release date, or even a release window for Project Eve, indicating that it's still some ways off from launch. Project Eve has previously been confirmed as a PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S game though, so although it was showcased at PlayStation's event over the past week, it isn't exclusive to Sony's consoles.

For a look at all the other games coming out over the ensuing year and beyond, head over to our new games 2021 guide for more.