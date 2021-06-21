Prime Day SSD and hard drive deals: fantastic options for PC, PS5, and Xbox

Amazon Prime Day is now at last upon us and these Prime Day SSD and hard drive deals are just what you need if you're tired of having to delete games to make room for new ones.

Prime Day storage deals - USA

Internal SSD deals - US

Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD | 500GB | $99.99 at Amazon

WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD | 1TB | $171.99 at Amazon (save $60)

A great, great drive that's top of most lists right now. Compared to other prices the 1TB seems to be the best value today, but the other variants are on offer too: the 500GB is down to $119.99, and the 2TB is at $299.99 - a massive saving of more than 40%!View Deal

WD_Black SN750 NVMe SSD | 1TB | $119.99 at Amazon (save $130)

Only beaten out in speed and performance marginally by its SN850 brother, the SN750 is still a great drive to get in your rig, and you'll find some of the larger versions are on sale on the same page too.View Deal

WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD | 1TB | $84.99 at Amazon (save $40)

While not quite offering the seismic speeds of the SN750 or SN850, if you need an affordable NVMe drive from a reputable maker, then the SN550 could be a really astute purchase this Prime Day. With a healthy discount, this 1TB drive will be a boost to most rigs.View Deal

Crucial P2 NVMe SSD | 250GB | $34.99 at Amazon (save $15)

An internal drive that offers great bang for buck value if you're just after a low capacity offering. The larger variants were discounted too for Prime Day, but they seem to have gone back up in price nowView Deal

Samsung QVO SATA SSD | 4TB | $339.99 at Amazon (save 21%)

If you're in need of a SATA SSD then you won't go far wrong with a Samsung QVO. And with this decent discount on a large capacity model, you can fix all of your storage woes and needs in one fell swoop. Nice.View Deal

External SSD deals - US

Crucial X6 external SSD | 2TB | $149.99 at Amazon (save 40%)

Works with: PS5, PS4, PC

This external SSD is a quality drive from Crucial. It'll give you speeds of up to 540MB/s, and the 2TB option gets our nod for just about shading the bang for buck value on its brethren this Prime Day; the 500GB option is discounted to $44.99, while the 1TB variant is $79.99 and the 4TB is down to $289.95. Note: this drive does not work with Xbox Series X|S even with an adapter - we tested it.View Deal

Crucial X8 external SSD | 1TB | $94.99 at Amazon (save 34%)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

A top-tier external drive from Crucial that's compatible with everything and sees speeds of up to 1050MB/s. The 1TB option here dipping below $100 is great value, but the 2TB is also reduced, down to $199.99.

Samsung T5 SSD | 2TB | $199.99 at Amazon (save $80)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

This is a quality PS5 SSD to get into your setup. While some of the latest drives will claim higher speeds (which largely become irrelevant at a certain point) the Samsung T5's overall package is attractive here: great capacity, quality design, robust build, reliable performance, and a top console companion.View Deal

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD | 2TB | $227.99 at Amazon (save $232!)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Firmly in the 'go big or go home' end of the external harddrive spectrum, SanDisk's rugged portable SSDs are excellent options for those who value, portability, protection, hard-as-nails build quality, and the speeds of an SSD for their games, files, or data. A great deal with basically half off!

SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD | 1TB | $162 at Amazon (save $148)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

The latest in SanDIsk's range of Portable SSD's the PRO variants offer even faster SSD speeds and performance while maintaining that supreme protection and peace of mind. A great deal with a whole chunk of cash off the list price.View Deal

WD My Passport SSD | 1TB | $129.99 at Amazon (save $70)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

The SSD variant of WD's perennial favourite external drive, the My Passport, is an excellent bit of kit, and a neat upgrade from it's HDD brethren. It's only ever been this low in price once before too, so strike while the iron is hot!View Deal

WD_Black P50 Game Drive SSD | 4TB | $549.99 at Amazon (save $200!)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

A monster deal on a monster drive. Not only will this - hopefully - sort out any kind of storage problem you may have or offer a complete solution, but it also offers SSD performance, is a robust-as-hell drive, and is reliable as heck too. An excellent deal if you've been holding out on something to go big on.View Deal

External hard drive deals - US

Seagate Official PS4 Game Drive | HDD | 2TB | $59.99 at Amazon

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Everyone likes official, right? This Seagate drive is properly designed to work with PS4 and PS4 Pro and looks sleek too. It's 'only' an HDD but it's great value for money and will look the part next to your PlayStation console too.

Seagate Game Drive for PS4 | HDD | 4TB | $86 at Amazon

Works with: PS5, PS4

Designed to be a companion for PlayStation consoles, and looking the part, this external HDD from Seagate is perfect for anyone looking for a discounted drive this Prime Day - at 90 bucks for 4TB, it's a seriously good-value proposition.View Deal

Seagate Game Drive for Xbox One | HDD | 4TB | $86 at Amazon

Works with: Xbox Series X, Xbox One

The Xbox-themed variant of Seagate's game drive range is a chic accessory for any Xbox console. And that price means you're getting a whole host of storage for the price you pay. Nice. The 2TB drive is discounted today too, going down to $62.99.View Deal

Toshiba Canvio Advance HDD | 2TB | $55.99 at Amazon

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

The Canvio Advance range is popular because it offers great capacity, from a reliable and reputable maker and gets you a great accessory without breaking the bank. The 1TB drive is down to $42.39.View Deal

Toshiba Canvio Gaming HDD | 2TB | $55.99 at Amazon

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

A long-time favorite external hard drive here at GamesRadar, the Canvio range is reliable, sturdy and offers excellent value for money on its gaming range - a factor enhanced with today's discounts and offerings. The 1TB drive is down to $46.74. View Deal

WD My Passport Ultra Blue Portable HDD | 5TB | $99.99 at Amazon (save $60)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Getting a massive five terabytes of storage for less than 100 bucks is a great, great deal. While this Ultra BVlue drive is an HDD, it's still USB-C and USB 3.1 compatible so transfer speeds should be good for an HDD.View Deal

WD_Black P10 Game Drive | 1TB + 1-month FREE Xbox Game Pass | $55.99 at Amazon

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

We'd go as far as saying that this is probably one of the best gaming HDD deals going right now. The tidy discount combined with the month of Game Pass makes this a great price - plus it's just a really great, reliable drive too. The 2TB Call of Duty variant I'd also discounted, down to $74.99 and the 5TB behemoth is down to just $95.99 too.View Deal

WD_Black Internal HDD | 6TB | $141.99 at Amazon (save $108!)

This internal hard drive for PC is a great one to get for anyone who needs bulk storage and isn't chasing SSD-style numbers. Getting 6TB of space for this price is an excellent deal and it's from a reputable maker of drives to give you confidence. The 4TB variant is also discounted, down to just $111.99 too.View Deal

G-Technology ArmorATD Rugged external HDD | 4TB | $104.99 at Amazon (save $65)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

This is one of our favorite rugged hard drives for consoles - but it'll serve you well for whatever you need to team it with. Easily able to withstand bumps, drops, splashes, and even crushes to 1000lb, this is a great drive for anyone who likes to take a belt and braces approach to their backup drives.

LaCie Rugged Mini HDD | 5TB | $109.99 at Amazon (save $60)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

One of the toughest hard drives going, the LaCie Rugged drives are exceptionally tough. I have this as one of my go-to backups for files and data and have complete confidence in it. A bargain, at that price, but the other capacities are available too: the 1TB for $49.99, the 2TB for $64.99, and the 4TB for $99.99.View Deal

Prime Day storage deals - UK

Internal SSD deals - UK

Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD | 500GB | £89.99 at Amazon (save £35)

Works with: PC

A great deal on one of the best internal SSDs going. It might end up being one of the ones that'll play nice with a PS5 to - but this is very much not a guarantee. Still, if you need one for your PC, then this price is a real tempter. You can go bigger with the 1TB variant too, which is also discounted, down to £142.49 right now.View Deal

WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD | 500GB | £104.99 at Amazon (save £43)

Works on: PC

WD's current top SSD is a great deal at this price. Get one of the best into your rigs for less right now. If you're after the SN850 but want some more capacity, then the 1TB Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Special Edition drive is reduced by £33 and is now £183.99.

WD_Black SN750 NVMe SSD | 500GB + heatsink | £60.65 at Amazon (save £55)

Works on: PC

Some might say this is the drive to go for right now given the SN850's price point. The SN750 is no longer the flagship model so is no longer as high profile - and as highly priced. But it still offers excellent performance and this price for this capacity is a great deal.

View Deal

WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD | 1TB | £50.99 at Amazon (save £25)

Potentially one of the most sensible or astute acquisitions in SSD land this Prime Day, the SN550 offers a superb budget or entry-level drive from Western Digital and will be a boon to most budget PC builds. This is a superb price too.

WD Blue Internal M.2 SATA SSD | 2TB | £181.99 at Amazon (save a whopping £384!)

This internal SATA-type SSD is a sound move for anyone looking to knock their PC storage situation out of the park and into 'sorted-for-a-long-time' territory. That discount is enormous too so definitely one to consider for those looking around for a non-NVMe drive.

Samsung QVO SATA SSD | 4TB | £249.39 at Amazon (save £107)

Works on: PC

A sound purchase for anyone looking to get their storage done and dusted in one fell swoop in the UK this Prime Day. SATA solid-state drives still very much have a role to play in today's gaming machines - their performance is excellent despite mega numbers being pumped out by NVMe drives.

Samsung 870 QVO internal SSD | 1TB | £84.99 at Amazon (save £50)

This is a terrific deal and an internal SSD that's also great for PS4s and PS4 Pros as well as PCs. A premium SSD from Samsung with a near-40% discount? Yes, please. Great for extending the storage, but also life of any PS4 and also a solid addition to any PC.View Deal

External SSD deals - UK

Samsung T5 SSD | 1TB | £99.99 at Amazon

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

The 1TB variant is on offer right now. Sure, it's not a huge capacity, but you're more than doubling the capacity of your PS5 storage - and you're still getting a cracking drive for its lowest ever price. As external PS5 SSD options go, this is one of the very best for the money.

Samsung T7 SSD | 2TB | £203.39 at Amazon

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

If you've got a few more beans to spend and what something offering even faster speeds than the T7 could well be for you. This is a great price for an 'even more premium' SSD. Meanwhile, the smaller 500GB is also on offer - down to a mere £55.19, which is a bargain.View Deal

Crucial X8 external SSD | 1TB | £85.99 at Amazon (save 20%)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

The excellent X8 external SSD is a must-consider for anyone looking to expand their console - or PC - storage situation and is keen to maintain some top speeds. The 2TB variant has also had its price shaved, by a smaller, but still neat, 11%, and it's down to £163.

Crucial X6 external SSD | 2TB | £119.99 at Amazon (save £90)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC

With a saving of 40%, this is a fine offering. However, it's key to point out that this is ideal for a PlayStation user and not an Xbox Series X|S user as it doesn't work with that console in our experience. For anything else, though, this is a great deal on a great drive. The 1TB drive is down to £73.99 and the 4TB beast is down to £279.99.View Deal

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD | 500GB | £75 at Amazon (save £14)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

This is a very tidy discount on 500GB of some of the most robust, reliable, and consistently performing storage. While it can't quite match the speeds of its 'Pro' sibling, this is a good offering for anyone looking to go robust and bomb-proof with their extra storage.View Deal

SanDisk Portable SSD | 1TB | £86.99 at Amazon (save £53!)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

The baby of SanDisk's portable SSD family, the 'plain' portable variant is still a strong contender. Particularly for those looking to get solid and robust storage on a budget. And this price is exactly what that looks like. The 2TB variant is also discounted today, down to £164.99.View Deal

SanDisk Extreme Portable NVMe SSD | 1TB | £114.99 at Amazon (save £107!)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

This variant of SanDisk's portable SSDs is an easy drive to recommend and there are deep price cuts across the capacity spectrum. Along with this 1TB option, the 4TB is down 49% to £434.99, the 2TB is down by the same margin to £209.99, and the 500GB drive can be yours for just £69.99.View Deal

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD | 1TB | £154.99 at Amazon (save £90)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

A cracking discount on a cracking drive. if you've been eyeing something up that's tough as nails, performs sweetly, and has a really deep price cut, then this is it. The 1TB should be large enough for most, but if you need more space the 2TB is down to £269.99.

G-Technology G-Drive external SSD | 2TB | £327.99 at Amazon (save 14%)

Resistant to almost anything this desktop-focused hard drive is an excellent rugged SSD option. It's a sizeable investment still but will bag you all the benefits of a quality solid-state drive that'll survive anything and still offer that speedy performance.View Deal

WD My Passport SSD | 1TB | £109.99 at Amazon (save 50%!)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Another easy recommendation for anyone looking to team their gaming setup or tech setup with an external SSD. There's a whole range of colours on offer and at half price, this is banging. The 2TB version is also on offer, and the 500GB is down to £69.99 so check them out too.View Deal

WD My Passport portable SSD | 4TB | £434.99 at Amazon (save a massive £311

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

For anyone looking to invest heavily in storage this Prime Day then this is the UK deal for you. SSD performance - check, large capacity - check, reputable maker - check, enormous -discount check. It has it all.

WD_Black P50 NVMe SSD Game Drive | 500GB | £99.99 at Amazon

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

One of our absolute favourite external hard drives. The P50 offers cracking NVMe SSD performance and comes in a robust, almost-armour-plated design and build. With savings like this, these are some of the best SSD deals of all Prime Day. The 1TB is down to £164.99, the 2TB down to £289.99, and the 4TB giant is down to £599.99 for Prime Day.

External hard drive deals - UK

LaCie Rugged Mini external HDD | 4TB | £96.99 at Amazon (save 35%)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

After an incident with a car and my old hard drive, this LaCie rugged drive is the one I went for to replace the old one. It's tough as old boots and has provided me with excellent HDD performance and reliability ever since. At this price today, this 4TB Mini is an excellent deal. The 1TB option is also reduced, down to £49.25 today.

G-Technology ArmorATD external HDD | 5TB | £124.99 at Amazon (save £75!)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

One of our favourite rugged external hard drives that graces many of our console storage lists. And now, with deep discounts across the capacity spectrum, it's an easy drive to recommend. The 4TB is now £104.99, the 2TB is £88.99, and the 1TB is just £65.99.View Deal

WD My Passport external HDD | 4TB | £81.99 at Amazon (save 22%)

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

This is absolutely one of our favourite external hard drives for console users particularly. The bang to buck value it offers in normal times is excellent so getting a fifth off the price and getting 4TB of reliable, WD storage is a great deal.View Deal

WD Elements Portable HDD | 5TB | just £95 at Amazon

Works with: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

The Elements range is a perennially popular one from WD - among a strong field. Known for big storage, this one offers that, but also offers a portable design and sleek aesthetic. At this price, it's a great deal for anyone looking to save money on a large-capacity HDD.

